Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Home » Entertainment » Celebrity » BREAKING: Buhari Asks Fashola, Malami, Others To Dialogue With Twitter

BREAKING: Buhari Asks Fashola, Malami, Others To Dialogue With Twitter

Younews Ng June 22, 2021 Celebrity, Investigation, News, Politics, Press Release Leave a comment 46 Views

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the composition of the Federal Government’s Team to engage with Twitter over the recent suspension of the operations of the microblogging and social networking service in
Nigeria.

The approval was announced in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, who will chair the team.

The Federal Government’s team also comprises the Attorney General of
the Federation and Honourable Minister of Justice, Honourable Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs, Honourable Minister of Works and Housing, Honourable Minister of State for Labour and Employment as well as other relevant
government agencies.

Following the indefinite suspension of its operations in Nigeria, for
activities that are capable of undermining Nigeria’s corporate
existence, Twitter wrote to President Buhari seeking to engage with
the Federal Government over the suspension, with a view to charting a
path forward,”

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Igboho defies Sanwo-Olu’s order, says, No stopping Yoruba nation rally July 4

Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho has vowed to proceed with the planned ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.