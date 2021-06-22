Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Home » Trending » News » Igboho defies Sanwo-Olu’s order, says, No stopping Yoruba nation rally July 4

June 22, 2021

Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho has vowed to proceed with the planned Yoruba Nation rally in Lagos.

Igboho will storm Lagos on Saturday July 3 alongside other agitators for the Yoruba Nation rally.

Hinged on the heels of similar rallies held across southwest States including Osun, Ogun, Ekiti, and Ondo, the pro-Yoruba nation protesters vowed not to back down or get intimated by any threats.

Igboho, who spoke through his spokesperson, Olayomi Koiki during a live video chat, stated that there is no going back on the Yoruba Nation peaceful rally slated for Ojota Park, Lagos.

He said: “We are sending a peaceful message to Governor Sanwo-Olu. We do not mind any other person who is saying we should not come to Lagos.Sanwo-Olu is the chief security officer of the land and we are coming to Lagos.

“July 3rd is the most important date; nobody cannot say we should not come to Lagos. It is a peaceful rally. We have gone to Ogun, Ondo, Osun, Ekiti and we had peaceful rallies, so nobody can stop us from not coming to Lagos,” he stated.

Meanwhile, his ardent supporter Ololade Alaba Shomuyiwa aka Baba Confirm, Prophet of El Adonai Cherubim and Seraphim International Bible Ministries, also berated those discouraging Yoruba Nation protesters from participating in the planned Lagos rally.

