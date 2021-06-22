Prices of Prepaid meters increased !..see why?

Hope of closing the metering gap in Nigeria and bring an end to estimated billing may have suffered a setback !

The price of prepaid metre has soared. The new price may be beyond

the reach of many.

17 manufacturers of electricity meters rose from a meeting, demanding an increase in the cost of the commodity.

They are pointing to rise in inflation and foreign exchange rates, among other economic variables.

The meter producers under the aegis of Meter Asset Providers resolved at the end of a meeting that the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission should carry out an upward review of the current price of prepaid meters across the country.

In a communique issued after the meeting, the MAPs listed the upward review in meter price as the first resolution reached by the 17 manufacturers.

They said, “There should be an upward review of the current price of prepaid meter by NERC in view of rising inflation, continued upward movement of foreign exchange rates, associated increases in customs costs, increase in container freight costs, and the disruptions in the international supply chain.

“These factors lead to a global increase in the prices of raw materials and components for the manufacture of prepaid meters.”

The MAPs, however, noted that there would be corresponding downward review of meter prices when there was a downward movement in foreign exchange rates and other cost factors.

Nigeria’s power sector is suffering from a huge metering gap and closing this gap is expected to improve revenue collection, transparency, payment discipline, as well as improve customer satisfaction in the industry.

On foreign exchange availability, the meter producers requested that the CBN should guarantee access to forex to local meter manufacturers and assemblers for the procurement of parts and accessories, including equipment for meter manufacturing/production as well as expansion of factory infrastructure.

They called on the Nigerian Customs Service to create dedicated desks/teams at the various ports to fast track the clearing of prepaid meters and components from the ports to improve on delivery timelines.

They also highlighted the need for a change in the modalities for the implementation of the presidential waiver of the 35 per cent levy on fully built prepaid meters and that the timeframe for the waiver should be extended to December 2022.

Meter producers at the meeting included MEMMCOL (Momas), MOJEC International Ltd, Protogy Global Services Ltd, UNISTAR Hi-Tech Ltd, Integrated Resources Ltd, Conlog Metering Nigeria Ltd, New Hampshire Capital Ltd, Holley Metering Ltd, and Tinuten Nigeria Ltd.

Others include Gospell Digital Technology Ltd, Integrated Power Ltd, Cresthill Engineering Ltd, Bendoriks International, CWG Plc, Electrometer NG, Meron Nigeria Ltd, and ARMESE Consulting Ltd