Home » Trending » News » Victims of Kwara APC factions clash hospitalized

June 22, 2021

At least two supporters of the All Progressives Congress, suffered serious injuries after members of two factions of the party clashed in Ofa, on Sunday.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, Ajayi Okasanmi, who confirmed the incident said, “At about 3: 45pm on Sunday, while on a rally in his ward around Tomade area of Offa, Commissioner of Water Resources, Kwara state, Alhaji Femi Agbaje, and his group, were allegedly attacked by some hoodlums wielding dangerous weapons and two of his men were injured in the fracas.

“The hoodlums have disappeared before the arrival of police men to the scene. The two injured victims were taken to the hospital for treatment.

“The commissioner of Police Kwara state, CP Mohammed Lawal Bagega, has ordered an investigation of the incident. Effort is still in progress to arrest the fleeing hoodlums.”

The crisis which started about a week ago, was as a result of a supremacy battle between supporters of the State Commissioner for Water Resources, Femi Agbaje and the Senator representing Kwara South Senatorial District, Lola Ashiru.

One person was shot on the head and was left in critical condition during the clash where dangerous weapons were freely used.

The injured party member was said to be receiving treatment at the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital, Ilorin.

