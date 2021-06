Truck crushed three to death at the Total Garden area of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

It happened on Wednesday morning.

The dead victims were on the same motorcycle and that the Okada rider was trying to overtake the truck when the accident happened.

An eyevwitnes claimed the accident was not the fault of the motorcyclist.

The accident YOU NEWS gathered caused tension in the area as some youths and motorcyclists were said to have made an attempt to set the truck ablaze.