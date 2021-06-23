Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Village head, wife abducted in Ibadan
Village head, wife abducted in Ibadan

June 23, 2021

Baale of Araromi Village in Ibadan, Chief Tafa Apanpa, and his wife have been abducted by some kidnappers.

The incident happened very late on Tuesday 22nd of June, at Araromi Village

The duo was reported to have been kidnapped by gunmen, who stormed the village located in Bakatari area of Ibadan, on Tuesday night.

Bakatari in Ido Local Government Area of Ibadan is a border town between Oyo and Ogun, located on the Ibadan-Abeokuta road.

A resident of the community, who pleaded anonymity, told newsmen on Wednesday in Ibadan, that the duo were kidnapped while it was raining on Tuesday night.

The source said that their whereabouts were still unknown as of the time of filing this report on Wednesday.

