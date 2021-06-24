19 lawyers, 2 SANs inclusive appear in court for Baba Ijesha

Two Senior Advocates of Nigeria and 17 other lawyers, on Thursday, appeared at the Lagos State Special Offences Court in Ikeja to argue the child molestation case levelled against embattled Nollywood actor, Olanrewaju Omiyinka, aka Baba Ijesha.

Dada Awosika, SAN; and Babatunde Ogala, SAN, announced their appearance before Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo during Thursday’s proceedings while the Lagos State Director of Public Prosecution, Olayinka Adeyemi and four other prosecutors appeared for the state.

Baba Ijesha, who wore a white hooded jacket and a mask, arrived in court in a Black Maria.

Also in court today are popular comedienne, Adekola Adekanya, otherwise called Princess; Baba Ijesha’s colleague, Yomi Fabiyi; as well as other interested parties in the matter.

Awosika and Ogala as well as the other counsels for Baba Ijesha are pressing for the actor’s bail on health grounds but the prosecution opposed it.

The court, which is on recess as of the time of filing this report, is expected to decide on Baba Ijesha’s bail application.

Baba Ijesha has been in police custody since April 22, 2021, when the Lagos State Police Command announced his arrest for allegedly sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in the care of Princess.

On May 17, 2021, Baba Ijesha was granted bail by magistrates and judicial workers on tour to decongest prisons in the state during the industrial action by the Judicial Staff Union of Nigeria.

However, Baba Ijesha could not meet the bail conditions which include N500,000 and a level 16 civil servant as surety.

Omiyinka was subsequently arraigned before the Lagos State Magistrates’ Court in Yaba last Wednesday on charges bordering on rape, sexual assault and abuse of a minor.

He was charged with indecent treatment of a child, defilement of a child, sexual assault by penetration, attempted sexual assault by penetration and sexual assault, which contravene sections 135, 137, 261, 202, 262 and 263 of the Lagos State Criminal Law, 2015.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Upon his arraignment before the magistrates’ court, Omiyinka’s lawyer, Kayode Olabiran, made a fresh application for his bail, but Magistrate Peter Nwaka refused the application on the grounds that the Lagos State Ministry of Justice had filed charges before a high court.