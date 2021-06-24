Soludo emerges APGA flagbearer,.. most likely the next Anambra gov

The signs are very clear that former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Prof. Charles Soludo,would be the next governor of Anambra State.

On Wednesday he emerged as the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, for the November 6, Anambra State governorship election.

The primary was conducted at the Prof Dora Akunyili Women Development Centre Awka by the Chief Victor Oye-led faction of the party.

Soludo, polled 740 votes to defeat three other aspirants, Okwudili Ezenwankwo who scored 41 votes, Damian Okolo seven votes, and Ibeh kenechukwu Christopher, four votes.

The APGA Chief Returning Officer of the APGA Deacon Samson Olalere, said a total of 812 delegates were billed to participate in the election but 795 votes were accredited.

The results were announced by the party’s National Vice Chairman (South West), Samson Olalere.

Shortly after the results were announced, the state governor, Willie Obiano, who is the party’s BoT Chairman, congratulated all party members for the peaceful conduct of the primary.

Obiano described Soludo’s emergence as a sign the party remains a united family, assuring APGA would win the November 6 poll