At last, DSS invites Sheik Gumi

The Department of State Services (DSS) has invited Sheik Ahmad Gumi.

The respected Islamic scholar was invited days after he said security operatives were conniving with bandits.

When he featured on an ARISE Television programme earlier in the week, Gumi had said bandits would not have had access to weapons without the connivance of corrupt security operatives.

On Friday, VOA’s Hausa Service quoted Gumi’s spokesman, Tukur Mamu, as confirming the Sheikh’s invitation to the commission’s Kaduna office.

The military had earlier cautioned Gumi to be mindful of his utterances.

In a statement signed by the spokesperson of the Nigerian Army, Brigadier General Onyeama Nwachukwu, the military said the allegations made by Dr. Gumi were serious and an attempt to demoralise its troops.

General Nwachukwu said the soldiers were the ones who sacrificed their lives to rescue the students of Federal Government College in Kebbi State, who were recently abducted by gunmen.

However, in response, his spokesman, Sheikh Gumi, dismissed the allegations made against him by the Army, saying the incidents were unfortunate.

He said in the entire discussion, the cleric did not blame the entire military, saying it was a fact that many people had fought, and even the soldiers themselves had repeatedly accused of being barbaric.