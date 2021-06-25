EFCC Nabs Three Over N3.5bn Ponzi Scheme in Sokoto

Operatives of the Sokoto Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission have arrested the trio of Benson Kufre John, Joseph Iraboh Eseosa and Sunday Marcus, who were earlier declared wanted by the Commission for allegedly defrauding unsuspecting people in a N3.5billion Ponzi scheme.
