Ex-NBA President is dead !

Younews Ng June 25, 2021 News Leave a comment 94 Views

A former President of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, Chief Babatunde Olusola Benson SAN, is dead.

Announcing his death, the Ikorodu branch of NB A, said of him :

The branch hereby announces the passing away of our life patron Chief Babatunde Olusola Benson SAN KJW. Baba as he is fondly called passed on to the great beyond few hours ago while the branch is rounding off preparation for the annual B.O Benson lecture scheduled to hold on the 1st of July 2021. Baba died at the age of 89.

The branch prays for the repose of his soul and that the family as well as the branch be granted the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.

More details about his demise and burial arrangements will be made available here.

All programs for the law week will hold as earlier scheduled. The branch will always celebrate Chief B.O. Benson even in death.

Baba was the former Vice Chairman of Common-wealth Lawyers Association.
Former President, African Bar Association and Former President, Nigerian Bar Association.

He also holds honorary Doctor of Law, LLD of the Lagos State University (LASU) where he was legal adviser for many years.

The Asiwaju of Ikorodu Kingdom.
May His Soul Rest In Peace!

Signed

Seun Aka
Branch Secretary
NBA IKORODU BRANCH.

