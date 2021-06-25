Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher signs new long-term Contract with Club

Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher has signed a new long-term contract at Anfield.

The 22-year-old made five first-team appearances and featured in both the Premier League and Champions League last season.

Kelleher also won his first cap for Republic of Ireland earlier in June, coming on as a second-half substitute against Hungary in Budapest.

“I am happy to get it over the line and finally done; it was in the pipeline for a few months with negotiations and stuff, so I am delighted to get it done,” Kelleher said.

“For me, it was a positive moment to commit my future to the club for the next few years. It’s such a big club and it’s an honour to be a part of it, so when I got the chance to sign for a few more years I was obviously delighted. I just want to keep my progress going at the club, really.”

Kelleher made his Champions League debut for the club on December 1 last year when he started against Ajax at Anfield as Jurgen Klopp picked him to deputise rather than Adrian in the absence of regular No 1 Alisson.

A first Premier League appearance followed against Wolves five days later as the Liverpool academy graduate kept clean sheets in both fixtures.

An abdominal tear sidelined Kelleher for a significant part of the final stages of the season, which culminated with Liverpool securing Champions League qualification on the final day of the league campaign.

“It was a big year for me in terms of playing the first-team games this year and more important games; being thrown into the Champions League and Premier League games was big for my development and being able to handle that,” he added.

“It gave me a lot of confidence to try to push on, to try to keep pushing Ali because I can play at that kind of level as well and do well. I am looking forward, try to keep pushing him and we’ll see what happens.”

Former West Ham goalkeeper Adrian signed a contract extension to remain at Anfield earlier in June.