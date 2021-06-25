Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
President Buhari postpones London trip

Younews Ng June 25, 2021 buhari, Celebrity, News, Politics, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 95 Views

The medical follow-up visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to United Kingdom earlier scheduled for today, Friday, June 25, 2021, has been postponed.

A new date will be announced in due course.

Femi Adesina
Special Adviser to the President
(Media and Publicity) made this known today,
June 25, 2021

Interestingly today, President Buhari received briefing from All Progressives Congress (APC) National Caretaker Committee in State House.

He received Progress Report of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker (Extraordinary National Convention) Committee from its Chairman and Yobe State Governor H.E. Mai Mala Buni during his meeting with Members of the National Caretaker Committee in State House .

