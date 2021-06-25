President Buhari postpones London trip

The medical follow-up visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to United Kingdom earlier scheduled for today, Friday, June 25, 2021, has been postponed.

A new date will be announced in due course.

Femi Adesina

Special Adviser to the President

(Media and Publicity) made this known today,

June 25, 2021

Interestingly today, President Buhari received briefing from All Progressives Congress (APC) National Caretaker Committee in State House.

He received Progress Report of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker (Extraordinary National Convention) Committee from its Chairman and Yobe State Governor H.E. Mai Mala Buni during his meeting with Members of the National Caretaker Committee in State House .