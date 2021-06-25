Super TV CEO: Confessed killer’s father arrested !

Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
June 25, 2021

Men of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested the father Chidinma Ojukwu, who allegedly stabbed the Chief Executive Officer of Super TV, Usifo Ataga, to death.

The suspect and her father were arrested at their residence, No. 57 Akinwunmi Street, Alagomeji, Yaba, on Wednesday.

The father was arrested for resisting Chidinma’s arrest and for becoming violent with policemen, who went to apprehend her.

YOU NEWS learnt that the man did not believe that his daughter committed any crime until she confessed on Thursday, adding that he was being detained at the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Panti, Yaba.

Chidinma stays with her dad. Her dad and mom don’t live together.

Her father was arrested on Wednesday, because he resisted his daughter’s arrest. He never believed that his daughter committed any crime until Thursday. He is at Panti as we speak, but he was not paraded today (Thursday).

Chidinma, a 300-level student in the Department of Mass Communication, University of Lagos, confessed to stabbing Ataga to death while being paraded at the state police command headquarters, Ikeja

