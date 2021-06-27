APC National Secretariat renamed Buhari House

The CECPC. (All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee ) National Chairman and Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni on Friday, 25 June, 2021 revealed that the APC house has been renamed Buhari ‘s House.

The National Chairman informed the President that the CECPC has concluded payment of the outstanding balance and has taken over the ownership of the building housing the APC National Secretariat

“I also have the honour to inform you that in recognition of the untiring leadership role you have provided to our great party and the nation, and the democratic legacy you have put in place, the CECPC has approved to name the National Secretariat of the Party after you. The secretariat will henceforth be known as ‘BUHARI HOUSE,” Governor Buni disclosed.

Also President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday, 25 June, 2021 approved the review of the timelines available to the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC).

The President granted the approval after detailed consideration of the Progress Report, the schedule of outstanding activities with regards to Congresses, the National Convention and the forthcoming Ananmbra Governorship election.

The President also approved the timetable for APC Ward, Local Government and State Congresses. Ward Congresses will hold 24 July, 2021 followed by Local Government Congresses on 14 August, 2021 and State Congresses on 18 September, 2021.