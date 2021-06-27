Ataga’s intimate friend makes revelations

Good morning my classmates. I know usifo Ataga very well.

He is the son of prof Ataga. Rtd DG of NIFOR. Usifo is always in my hotel in Lekki 1 to eat my famous black soup in company of his very close friend Okoedo.

The late Usifo is a thorough bred gentleman.

What has happened is unfortunate and very sad. He didn’t live in vgc. He was living in banana island while his wife lived and worked in NNPC in Abuja. He was a very nice person.

Very respectful, calm and easy going. He will greet and shake with two hands.

He contributed to my late father’s burial purse a few weeks ago. I was expecting him in Benin.

What happened appears to be a set up. Some people were apparently after the huge amount of money in his business account which ran into a few billions of Naira.

They only succeeded in getting the money in his personal account. That young girl was just probably a bait.

All the cock and bull story she has been spewing out since she was caught yesterday doesn’t add up.

I fear that her own life is in danger too because the syndicate she is working with might want to silence her.

Let’s wait for the investigation to unravel the truth Let’s not jump to conclusions.

The Usifo I know doesn’t do drugs. Doesn’t smoke. He was such a nice nice calm person.

It’s so sad he had to die in such a nasty way on his 50th birthday. That is why the whole Lekki 1 , Ikoyi and all who knew him are grieving so deeply.