Chidinma reveals : broken home from age 2 ruined my life

Chidinma Adaora Ojukwu, a 300 level student of Mass Communication in University of Lagos who confessed to the killing of Micheal Usifo Ataga, the Chief Executive Officer of Super TV has revealed that she came from a broken home, noting that only her father raised her and she doesn’t have contact with her mother.

In an interview Chidinma claimed that drugs and poverty pushed her into this situation, she advised young girls like her to focus on their education and not end up in the wrong crowd.

Chidinma who is currently held at the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Lagos said that she is scared of her future and doesn’t know what comes next.

She revealed that the last time she visited campus was before the coronavirus lockdown and this was because there was no money to go back to school. Chidinma said that she started taking drugs at a party she attended a year ago, adding that the drugs had effects on her and her body got used to it.

On the night that the incident happened, Chidinma alleged that Ataga took drugs that made him want to have his way with her for the second time but she defended herself. She talked about deeply regretting her actions, adding that she wouldn’t have done what she did if she had the opportunity to go back in time.

21-year-old Chidinma said that she is worried of her future, given the consequence of her action in the face of the law.