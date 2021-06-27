Judith on wheelChair becomes medical doctor

Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
June 27, 2021

Ability beyond disability best describes her lots in life.. Or you could say…Dr Ejim Chinazom Judith : Triumph of the Human Spirit.
She was not deterred by her disability and her perseverance paid off recently at the Medical School of the University of Nigeria ,where she graduated as a full fledged medical doctor

Hear her on June 25,2021 after her feat :
“God did it, he sees the WILL not the WHEEL.
The human spirit is one of ability, perseverance and courage that no disability can steal away. Therefore, don’t let your spirit be disabled. Thank you Lord for the battles you brought me over. Congratulations to the newest doctor in a wheelchair. Dr Ejim Chinazom Judith.MBBS.Nig.
I overcame.”

