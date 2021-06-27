Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Home » Entertainment » Celebrity » T.B Joshua’s successor emerges

T.B Joshua’s successor emerges

Younews Ng June 27, 2021 Celebrity, News, Press Release Leave a comment 99 Views

Evelyn Joshua, the wife of the late founder of the Synagogue, Church of All Nations (SCOAN), has been chosen to reign as the general overseer of the church.

Elders of the church met and declared Evelyn the successor to the Nigerian televangelist TB Joshua.

“Someone must take charge immediately and give spiritual direction on the mode of service continuity. So much spiritual and financial efforts went into building SCOAN and it cannot just waste away,’’ the news outlet quoted a top aide of the deceased cleric as saying.

Evelyn, who met T.B Joshua over 30 years ago, is said to have been serving as the second in command to her husband all along.

Evelyn, apart from being a preacher, also offers counseling to the church members

The two were married for 31 years and have three children until his death on June 5, 2021.

Prophet Joshua will be buried in his church at Ikotun, Lagos State

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Chidinma Says her calm look is not lack of regret, but just comporting herself

Chief Executive Officer, Super TV, Usifo Ataga’s prime suspect, Chidinma Ojukwu, during an interview said ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.