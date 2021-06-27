Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Home » Entertainment » Celebrity » Things you probably didn’t know about Ataga

Things you probably didn’t know about Ataga

Younews Ng June 27, 2021 Celebrity, Crime, Entertainment, News, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 101 Views

  1. Michael Usifo Ataga was the founder and the Chief Executive Officer of Super TV and a director in Super Network Limited.
  2. He was born on June 19, 1971 – 50 Years (1971–2021).
  3. He had his primary and secondary education in Edo State, finishing up with a first degree from the University of Benin in 1995.
  4. Ataga was married to Brenda Usifo with two kids together.
  5. Brenda works as the National Project Coordinator of the LPG Gas Expansion Programme, in the office of the Honourable Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva.
  6. Ataga registered Super Network Limited under the Telecommunications Services Industry, on December 23, 2013, with himself as Director.
  7. Ataga also floated Super TV in April 2014, as a streaming entertainment platform that offers movies, shows, news, and documentaries. Since 2014, he has been the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and founding Director of Super TV.
  8. Ataga who resides in Banana Island, was reported missing on Sunday, June 13, by his family and friends after he didn’t return to his home in Banana Island and he also didn’t turn up at his Victoria Island office.
  9. All efforts to reach Ataga, who would have turned 50 years old on June 18, proved abortive and this caused distress to his wife and children, who live in Abuja.
  10. Unfortunately, Ataga’s lifeless body was found on Friday morning, June 18, with multiple stab wounds

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Chidinma Says her calm look is not lack of regret, but just comporting herself

Chief Executive Officer, Super TV, Usifo Ataga’s prime suspect, Chidinma Ojukwu, during an interview said ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.