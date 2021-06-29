BREAKING: Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB leader arrested, extradited to Nigeria

The Federal Government has arrested the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu.

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami(SAN), who made the disclosure to journalists on Tuesday, revealed that Kanu was arrested and brought back to Nigeria on Sunday.

He said the arrest followed a collaborative effort between security agencies in Nigeria and Interpol.

He was intercepted on June 27.

Kanu is expected to be re-arraigned before the Federal High Court for the continuation of his trial.