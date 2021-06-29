Buhari’s son marries Kano Emir’s son

Governors, ministers, others storm Emir of Kano’s palace in background preparation for Buhari son’s wedding, slated for few weeks time, this year.

Some governors and ministers with other top political officials were at the palace of the Emir of Kano, last weekend to formalise plans for the wedding of Yusuf Buhari, son of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The president’s son is getting married to Zara Nasir Ado Bayero, a daughter of the Emir of Bichi.

They were hosted by the current Emir of Kano who is the older brother of the prospective bride’s father, Emir of Bichi.

The bride-to-be, Zara, is a 19-year-old graduate of Brighton University, UK. She studied Architecture.

Her father is the fourth child of the late Emir of Kano, Alhaji Ado Bayero.

According to reports, the wedding is expected to be held between August and September this year.