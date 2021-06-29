Lagos CP orders owners of tinted glasses vehicles charged to court

Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
June 29, 2021

The Commissioner, Lagos State Police Command, Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers and tactical commanders to immediately enforce the order of the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, on unauthorised use of vehicle tint permits, sirens and Police SPY Number plates.

The police chief gave the orders on Monday while addressing senior officers, Divisional Police Officers and Heads of Departments at the POWA Hall, Oduduwa Crescent, Ikeja GRA, Lagos.

He noted that existing tint permits remain valid and new vehicles with factory-fitted tints are exempted, but that vehicles with other forms of tints other than factory-fitted should be impounded and the owners apprehended and charged to court accordingly.

