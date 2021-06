Long list of prominent politicians decamping from PDP to APC

PDP lost all these within 2 years:The country may be stylishly moving towards a one party nation, wittingly or unwittingly.

Gov. Dave Umahi joined APC

Gov. Ben Ayade joined APC

Gov. Matawalle joined APC

H.E Gbenga Daniel joined APC

H.E Murtala Nyako joined APC

H.E Bala Nglari joined APC

Sen. Grace Ben Joined APC

Sen. Elisha Ishaku Abbo joined APC

Sen. Abdulazeez Nyako joined APC,

Sen. Iyiola Omisore Joined APC

Sen. Barnabas Gemade joined APC

Sen. Isa Hamma Misau joined APC,

San. Sahabi Yau joined APC

Sen. Lawal Daniya joined APC

Sen. Hassan Nasiha joined APC

Former speaker, Dogara joined APC

Former speaker, Bankole joined APC

Former Army chief, Azubuike Ihejirika joined APC,

Prince Olusegun Adeleye joined APC,

Engr Adeola Sosanwo joined APC,

Chief Jimoh Ibrahim joined APC,

Former Head of Service of the Federation, Mr Danladi Kifasi joined APC,

Alhaji Salisu Takai joined APC.

APGA National secretary, Shinkafi joined APC

Serving house of reps members that joined APC are: