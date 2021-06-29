Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Police kill 2, injure scores of students @ protest

A student of the Kaduna State College of Education, Gidan Waya, Jema’a Local Government Area of Kaduna State, has been shot dead.

The deceased had joined his colleagues, who were protesting over hike in school fees, when security operatives made attempt to disperse them forcefully.

One of the protesters, who preferred anonymity, said they came out to protest over the increase of school fees in the state-owned institution but met security operatives outside the college.

One student identified as Emmanuel Nata was also shot but he is currently receiving treatment.

Confirming the incident to our correspondent during a press conference, National President of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Sunday Asefon, said he gathered that two students were killed during the protest while another was shot.

He lamented that the state government did not take into consideration prevailing economic realities in the country before taking increasing tuition.

The student said they found it extremely hard to cope with the previous school fees that ranged between N25,000 to N33,000 and wonder what will happen with the present increment to N75,000.

