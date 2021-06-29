Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
UNILAG test-runs zero emission vehicle

Younews Ng June 29, 2021

The vehicle was designed to eliminate carbon emissions associated with internal combustion engines, as well as minimise acoustic noise when in operation.

The institution’s Deputy Vice-Chancellor, (Academics and Research), Oluwole Familoni, disclosed this on Sunday in Lagos.

According to him, the production is an invaluable addition to the university’s efforts at preventing the release of toxic emissions to the environment.

He said the initiative was also to encourage indigenous engineering innovation. According to Mr Familoni, UNILAG ZEV is a 63 per cent hardware and 100 per cent software home-made (Akoka content) mechatronics automobile device.

He noted that the Vice-Chancellor of the university, Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, had inaugurated the UNILAG Zero Emission Vehicle team in 2018. The team is led by Samson Adeosun, a professor in the Department of Metallurgical and Materials Engineering. Mr Familoni, a professor

