US-Sierra Leonean Abdul Karim Bangura is perhaps the most educated man in the world with 5 PhDs. He holds a PhD in Politics, a PhD in Development Economics, a PhD in Linguistics, a PhD in Computer Science and a PhD in Mathematics. Incredible!!!

He has reportedly written over 70 books and more than 600 academic articles.

He is said to be fluent in about 18 languages including Krio, Temne, Mende, Fula, Kono, Sherbro, Limba, Kiswahili, English, Spanish, Italian, French, German, and Swedish.