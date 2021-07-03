No going back on Yoruba Nation Rally in Lagos, today — Ilana Omo Oodua

The umbrella body of Yoruba Self-Determination Groups, Ilana Omo Oodua (IOO), has confirmed that the pro-Yoruba nation’s rally scheduled to hold in Lagos State on Saturday, July 3, will still take place.

The group said this in a statement made available to journalists by its Communications Manager, Mr. Maxwell Adeleye on Friday.

“Our rally scheduled to hold on Saturday will still hold without any fear or intimidation and we promise to be peaceful like we have always been,” Adeleye said.

Meanwhile, the IOO, in another letter to the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Hakeem Odumosu, and copied to the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babatunde Sanwoolu by its General Secretary and Legal Adviser, Arc. George Akinola and Barr. Olasupo Ojo respectively, urged the state Police Command to ensure that the rally is peaceful, orderly and not hijacked by hoodlums as earlier insinuated by the police.

“We have been peaceful, orderly and lawful at everywhere we have visited; therefore, we call on the Lagos State Police Command to ensure that the rally is not hijacked by hoodlums. We are happy that the Police already know that hoodlums are likely to hijack the rally. Now, we call on the police to ensure such does not happen like it didn’t happen in Ekiti, Ondo, Osun, Oyo and Ogun States respectively where we’ve held our rallies.

“It is the duty of the Police to safeguard our peaceful demonstration and protect us. On our own part, we promise to cooperate with the police towards ensuring that the rally is peaceful and orderly,” the statement added.

While the reason for the meeting was not clearly stated, it may not be unconnected to the agitations in the country and the recent raid on the home of Yoruba activist, Sunday Adeyemo a.k.a Sunday Igboho in Ibadan by the Department of State Services (DSS).

DSS Spokesman, Dr. Peter Afunanya, in a briefing with journalists late Thursday evening, said the raid was based on intelligence that Igboho was stockpiling arms to cause chaos within the region.

@ (excluding headline) Channels TV

About Us

NEWS EXPRESS is Nigeria's leading online newspaper. Published by Africa's international award-winning journalist, Mr. Isaac Umunna, NEWS EXPRESS is Nigeria's first truly professional online daily newspaper. It is published from Lagos, Nigeria's economic and media hub, and has a provision for occasional special print editions. Thanks to our vast network of sources and dedicated team of professional journalists and contributors spread across Nigeria and overseas, NEWS EXPRESS has become synonymous with newsbreaks and exclusive stories from around the world.

