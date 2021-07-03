UMCAA hosts 4TH distinguished lecture series…launchs 500k Competition

The Mass Communication Alumni Association (UMCAA) of the University of Lagos is set to host the fourth edition of its Agenda setting Distinguished Lecture Series (DLS) at the main auditorium of the University of Lagos on 15th of July 2021.

This was confirmed by an official press release signed by the President of the Association, Vincent Oyo, a veteran journalist and media guru.

The Press release confirmed the topic of this year’s DLS as COMMUNICATION STRATEGY OPTIONS FOR YOUTH LEADERSHIP: REFLECTIONS ON #ENDSARS.

The Association is deeply concerned about the prevailing discordant tunes in the country and the poor reach out of government policies to the Nigerian youths that make up 70% of the population according to the reports of the Nigeria Bureau of Statistics.

In approaching the topic, the Association has invited the renown speaker, Pastor and the head of the Covenant Nation, Mr Poju Oyemade as guest speaker.

The event will be chaired by Chief Lawson Omokhodion, Pro Chancellor/ Chairman of Council, Ambose Alli University, Ekpoma. The panelists are all media experts in the persons of Deacon Lekan Otufodunrin, a media Career Development consultant; Mrs Amira Okoye, Director of Megaletrics, owners of Smooth FM; and Mr Fred Ohwahwa, a media consultant.

The President of the Association confirmed also that the Association will also select the winning entry for the UMCAA Entrepreneurship competition instituted for students of the Department of Mass Communication of the University as a way to imbue entrepreneurship ideas, encourage empowerment and reduce over dependence on paid employment.

This is novel, coming from a body of former students hoping to sow valuable seeds of progress in the hearts of current students of the department.