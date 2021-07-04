K1 Undergoes Successful Surgery

Nigerian doctors the best in my own opinion, considering my experience today 3rd of July 2021.

The King of Fuji wrote,”To the glory of God, everything went well and the surgery was successful.

When my personal physician says the surgery can be perfectly done here in Nigeria.

I never argue with him, but had my reservations since such magnitude exercise hasn’t been done by me here in Nigeria.

He came up with the team of young and best doctors who are his colleagues and date was set for today.

Many thanks to you The main General Surgeon Specialist Dr Gbolahan Fakoya

Anesthesiologist is Dr O. K Adebayo, Also Dr Adedamola Salau, Dr Alabi and Nurse Esther Omolola

and you my brother and personal physician Dr Idowu Agarawu.

Sometimes Ohun ti anwa losi Sokoto, nbe ni apo sokoto. Its high time we appreciate our own God given talents here at home.

Not forgetting you Anuoluwapo Obilaja the male nurse that stays with me running ups and down to get this and that for me, I see a bright future ahead of you and you shall get there”.