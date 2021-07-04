Lai Mohammed opens Kwara APC factional office

The All Progressives Congress will soon organise a fresh registration/revalidation of members in Kwara State, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has said.

Mohammed, who spoke at the unveiling/launch of a parallel secretariat of the APC in Ilorin, the state capital, on Saturday, said the recently concluded registration exercise conducted for members in the state was not genuine in that it did not capture every member of the party.

Drawing a battle line drawn with incumbent governor, a faction of the APC led by the minister had held a parallel rally to mark the two-year celebration of the party in power in the state.

While Governor AbdulRahman Abdulrazaq’s faction of the party has its party secretariat located at the Tanke area, the minister’s faction unveiled its secretariat at GRA, Ilorin.

Mohammed said, “The recently concluded membership registration exercise conducted in the state is a charade as most members of the party were not given the opportunity to register as the registration documents were not made available to them.

“When we observed this, myself and two former governorship aspirants, Prof Oba AbdulRaheem and Alhaji Tajudeen Audu, went to the National Chairman of the party, Alhaji Mai Mala Buni, and he assured us that a fresh registration would be done for party members in Kwara.

“We didn’t know him before, he has no campaign office. The battle line is now drawn; without you, members, there would be no APC in the state. I want to assure you all that no party congress will hold in Kwara State until the fresh registration/revalidation exercise is conducted for all APC members in Kwara State.”

AbdulRazaq, on June 26, alleged that a cabal within the party who received hundreds of millions of naira as donations for the Kwara struggle, did not deliver a kobo to him.

But Mohammed denied receiving donations from any minister or governor of the party as campaign funds for the 2019 general elections in the state, saying, “I never diverted APC 2019 general elections campaign funds for my personal use as alleged by Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

By the grace of God, I single handedly, with the support of friends and family, raised all the monies for the Oke-Ero/Isin/Ekiti/Irepodun Federal Constituency by-election of November 2019 that brought Tunji Olawuyi to the House of Representatives.

“And I challenge anybody here to say he gave the party one penny apart from what I gave them. I challenge anybody here to say he gave logistics support to the party. I did that by the grace of God