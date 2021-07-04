South West govs meet over Igboho

The six governors in the South-West geopolitical zone convened an emergency meeting on Friday evening over current national issues. This authoritative.

The governors met virtually and discussed sundry issues.

It was said the governors discussed the raid by operatives of the Department of State Services on the Ibadan residence of Yoruba activist, Sunday Adeyemo, aka Sunday Igboho.

“They met, but no one is sure if Igboho was the only issue . There are several reasons governors can meet (on) especially in the face of the precarious situation ( in the country),” the source said.

It was gathered that governors who took part in the meeting were Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo), Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Gboyega Oyetola (Osun) and Seyi Makinde (Oyo).

The meeting was chaired by Akeredolu, who is the chairman of the governors’ forum in the zone.

Many Nigerians on social media have lamented the audible silence of the governors in the zone about 48 hours after the secret police raided Igboho’s residence in a Gestapo style.

Thirteen of Igboho’s guards and close associates were arrested and paraded by the DSS while two of his followers were reportedly killed in a gun duel with the secret police. However, Igboho had escaped the raid.

His house and cars were riddled with bullets during the raid while bloodstains splattered over the floors of the house.

The secret police have since declared Igboho wanted. The activist is being accused of stockpiling weapons to destabilise the country under the guise of agitation for Yoruba nation but the activist had since denied the allegation, noting that he fights with metaphysical powers and not ammunition