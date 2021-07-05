Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Home » Entertainment » Celebrity » 17 Southern Nigeria govs unanimously resolve : Next president of Nigeria should be from South

17 Southern Nigeria govs unanimously resolve : Next president of Nigeria should be from South

Younews Ng July 5, 2021 Celebrity, News, Politics, Press Release Leave a comment 93 Views

Southern governors made the announcement on Monday after a closed-door meeting in Lagos State.

Southern governors have jointly agreed that Nigeria’s next president should emerge from the southern region.

The governors also set September 21, 2021, as the deadline for the promulgation of anti-open grazing law among its member states.

Chairman of the Southern Governors’ Forum, Rotimi Akeredolu, said this while addressing journalists on Monday, after a closed-door meeting of the governors in Alausa, Lagos State

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Opinion : Will PDP Survive This Hurricane of Defections ?

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) seems to have something that is not in the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.