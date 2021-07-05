17 Southern Nigeria govs unanimously resolve : Next president of Nigeria should be from South

Southern governors made the announcement on Monday after a closed-door meeting in Lagos State.

Southern governors have jointly agreed that Nigeria’s next president should emerge from the southern region.

The governors also set September 21, 2021, as the deadline for the promulgation of anti-open grazing law among its member states.

Chairman of the Southern Governors’ Forum, Rotimi Akeredolu, said this while addressing journalists on Monday, after a closed-door meeting of the governors in Alausa, Lagos State