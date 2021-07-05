25 abducted Kaduna students escape, Police claim ‘rescue’ credit… 100 still missing

17 kidnapped students of Bethel Baptist High School, Kaduna have returned, Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Mohammed Jalije, has said.

Police PRO Jalije as saying “17 of the students have been rescued.”

Jaliye said that the exact number of students abducted by the bandits had yet to be ascertained, adding that details would be made public in due course.

“Tactical police teams went after the kidnappers,” he added. “We are still on the rescue mission.”

But impeccable sources said the students only escaped on their own strength.

The attackers were said to have scaled a fence to break into the School in Kaduna state in the early hours of Monday.

“The kidnappers took away 140 students, only 25 students escaped. We still have no idea where the students were taken,” Emmanuel Paul, a teacher at the school told AFP.

Monday’s school abduction came just hours after gunmen also snatched eight medical employees from a Kaduna health centre, according to police.l

The School is along the Kaduna-Kachia highway. The School is along the same axis with Faith Academy on the Kaduna – Kachia road.

The incident occurred around 2:30 a.m. today, Monday, July 5, 2021.

Military people have cordoned off the place.