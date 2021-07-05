Obasanjo denies forming new political party

Ex president Olusegun Obasanjo has come out to debunk rumours that he is brewing a new political party..

I’m done with Partisan Politics” he declare, stating that,

“There was no plan to float a new political party now or in near future.

In my part of the world, when you say goodnight in a place, you do not go back there and say good evening. The one who reported that may need to visit Yaba Left. And those who believe it can believe that their mothers are men.

He Quotes Obasanjo

“I’m done with partisan politics but by my position in Nigeria and in Africa and without being immodest and indeed in the world, my door must be opened and it is open to any individual or group of individuals who want to seek my opinion, view or advice on any issue or matter and I will respond to the best of my ability, without being part of that individual or group.”

If anything, Chief Obasanjo’s political party today is the party of Nigerians facing insecurity, unemployment, hunger, poverty, and various other challenging issues. It is the party of Nigeria which must be saved, kept wholesomely united in peace, security, equity, development and progress.

“Let those who want to use the back door to force Chief Obasanjo to return to partisan politics respect his choice to remain a non-partisan statesman.”

Kehinde Akinyemi

Media Assistant to former President Olusegun Obasanjo