Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Home » Events » Burial » Fire outbreak in T.B. Joshua’s Synagogue Church, as burial rite begins

Fire outbreak in T.B. Joshua’s Synagogue Church, as burial rite begins

Younews Ng July 6, 2021 Burial, Celebrity, News, Press Release Leave a comment 13 Views

The Synagogue Church of All Nations, SCOAN, owned by late Prophet T.B. Joshua is currently on fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

The church began a week-long burial ceremony for its founder, Joshua on Monday evening with a candle light procession.

The fire engulfing the building is certainly going to disrupt the ceremony to herald Joshua back home.

The church members made frantic efforts to put it out.

Director General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu confirmed the incident.

He said emergency responders are currently trying to put out the fire.

He could not ascertain the cause of the inferno, but said he would give details later.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Emefiele Pledges Better Deal for Nigerian SMEs

The Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, has pledged the Bank’s readiness ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.