Ohanaeze hail 17 govs for 2023 South presidency declaration.. ‘it’s Igbo’s slot’

The apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has urged the Southern Governors Forum to zone the 2023 Presidency to the South-East in the interest of fair play and justice.

Spokesman for the Ohanaeze, Chief Alex Ogbonnia, who said the group, backed the southern governors’ position that the region should produce the President in 2023, said the region must be magnanimous in conceding to South-East the Presidency.

Ohaneze commended the southern governors for their firm stance and declaration on south producing the next president.

However, in commending the southern governors for that resolution, Ohanaeze is urging them to be magnanimous in conceding to South-East the Presidency. The South-West had a shot the South-South had a shot; and in each occasion the Igbo gave them total support.

“So justice, equity and fairness will demand that they concede the Presidency to the South-East. So in thanking them, we are going step ahead to urge them to consider the South East to have a shot at the Presidency.

The governors had met on Monday in Ikeja, Lagos State on the state of the nation.

The meeting came eight weeks after their last meeting in May 11, 2021, in Asaba, Delta State, where they banned open grazing and advocated restructuring, among others.

On Monday, the governors declared support for rotational presidency, saying the next President should come from the South.

Rising from the meeting, chairman of Southern Governors’ Forum and Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, read the communiqué agreed to by the member state.

He said, “The forum reaffirms its commitment to the unity of Nigeria on the pillars of equity, fairness, justice, progress and peaceful coexistence between and amongst its people.