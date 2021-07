APC card carrying member Lauretta, @ Senate for INEC job

The Senate on Thursday started the screening of nominees for appointment as National Commissioners for the Independent National Electoral Commission.

The nominees, including one of the aides of the President, Muhammadu Buhari , Lauretta Onochie, are already in the Senate for the exercise.

Onochie arrived at the Senate wing of the National Assembly about 11 am; accompanied by the Special Adviser to the President on National Assembly Matters, Babajide Omoworare.

She was immediately ushered into the office of the Chairman of the Senate Committee on INEC, Senator Kabri Gaya.

Onochie is currently waiting for her turn to be screened by the Senate panel.

The nomination of Onochie, who currently serves as Senior Special Assistant on New Media to President Buhari, has provoked serious public outcry with the Peoples Democratic Party, kicking against her nomination.