Ex-JAMB registrar Ojerinde gets bail in N5.2bn fraud case

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Thursday has granted the bail application of a former Registrar of Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, Prof Adedibu Ojerinde.

The court granted him bail in the sum of N200 million with two sureties in like sum.

According to bail terms, one surety must be a professor in a Federal University and the other must be a property owner in Abuja. The court also stated that their residences must be verified.

The court also ordered that Ojerinde must deposit his passport with the court registrar.

The matter was adjourned to July 22 and 23 for trial.

Justice Obiora Egwuatu made the order after the court resumed sitting to rule on the bail application after the case was stood down a second time.

The court had stood down the matter the first time after it was called up but Ojerinde was not yet produced in court for the hearing of his bail.