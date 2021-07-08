Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Home » Entertainment » Celebrity » Ex-JAMB registrar Ojerinde gets bail in N5.2bn fraud case

Ex-JAMB registrar Ojerinde gets bail in N5.2bn fraud case

Younews Ng July 8, 2021 Celebrity, Events, News, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 53 Views

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Thursday has granted the bail application of a former Registrar of Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, Prof Adedibu Ojerinde.

The court granted him bail in the sum of N200 million with two sureties in like sum.

According to bail terms, one surety must be a professor in a Federal University and the other must be a property owner in Abuja. The court also stated that their residences must be verified.

The court also ordered that Ojerinde must deposit his passport with the court registrar.

The matter was adjourned to July 22 and 23 for trial.

Justice Obiora Egwuatu made the order after the court resumed sitting to rule on the bail application after the case was stood down a second time.

The court had stood down the matter the first time after it was called up but Ojerinde was not yet produced in court for the hearing of his bail.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

FRSC blames speeding as five killed in Lagos-Ibadan highway crash

Five persons lost their lives and four others sustained injuries on Thursday in an accident ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.