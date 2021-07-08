Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Home » Entertainment » Celebrity » “I’m Vindicated”…Kemi Adeosun Reacts to Court Judgement on NYSC Saga

“I’m Vindicated”…Kemi Adeosun Reacts to Court Judgement on NYSC Saga

Younews Ng July 8, 2021 Celebrity, Events, Press Release Leave a comment 61 Views

“My lawyers have informed me of the judgment by the Federal High Court, Abuja, in the case of Folakemi Adeosun v The Attorney General of the Federation (FHC/ABJ/CS/303/2021) in which the court, presided over by Honourable Justice Taiwo Taiwo, ruled that the Constitution does not require me to present my first-degree certificate or any other certificate, including the NYSC certificate, to be appointed a Minister.
More importantly, he also ruled that I was not eligible to perform NYSC by virtue of the constitution. This is the position I have always maintained and am happy for this official clarification.
The ruling vindicates me after a very traumatic spell. It is, however, not only a personal victory; it’s also a victory for many Nigerians in the Diaspora under similar conditions who are desirous to serve their country.
I wish to add in light of the court’s ruling, I will at the appropriate time and without hesitation, take all further steps necessary within the law to protect my reputation.”

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Igboho drags FG to court, demands release of aides

Chief Sunday Adeyemo, aka Sunday Igboho, has approached the Federal High Court, Abuja, for the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.