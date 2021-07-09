Deadly Delta COVID-19 Variant In Nigeria

Nigeria has confirmed the detection of the Delta COVID-19 variant in the West African country.

“The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has detected a confirmed case with the SARS-CoV-2 Delta variant, also known as lineage B.1.617.2,” the health agency said in a statement on Thursday night.

The variant was detected in a traveler to Nigeria, following the routine travel test required of all international travelers and genomic sequencing at the NCDC National Reference Laboratory, Abuja.”

The NCDC, however, assured Nigerians that the federal government has put measures in place to combat the disease, asking them to adhere to the recommended safety protocols.

“Proven public health and social measures such as physical distancing, frequent

handwashing, and proper use of face masks, prevent infections and save lives,” it added.