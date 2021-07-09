Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Home » Entertainment » Celebrity » Igboho drags FG to court, demands release of aides

Igboho drags FG to court, demands release of aides

Younews Ng July 9, 2021 Celebrity, News, Press Release Leave a comment 66 Views

Chief Sunday Adeyemo, aka Sunday Igboho, has approached the Federal High Court, Abuja, for the release of his aides arrested by operatives of the Department of State Services at his house in the Soka area of Ibadan on July 1.

Counsel for the Yoruba Nation agitator, Chief Yomi Aliyu (SAN), told our correspondent on the telephone on Thursday that he had filed an action before a Federal High Court in Abuja for the release of the 13 arrested persons.

The lawyer did not give the details of the suit, but he said spokesman for Igboho, Olayomi Koiki, had issued a statement on Wednesday that the DSS did not allow lawyers to see Igboho’s aides in its custody.

The DSS had invaded the residence of Igboho around 1:30am on July 1. The secret police admitted to killing two of his aides and arresting 13 persons, adding that its men recovered arms and ammunition.

But Igboho, who has since denied the claims said the weapons were planted by the DSS.

In a related development, the Ilana Omo Oodua has said the 49 protesters arrested during the Yoruba Nation rally in Lagos will soon be released.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

FRSC blames speeding as five killed in Lagos-Ibadan highway crash

Five persons lost their lives and four others sustained injuries on Thursday in an accident ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.