APC postpones congress, convention indefinitely, blames INEC

The All Progressives Congress Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee has written to the Independent National Electoral Commission to withdraw the initial notification of the timeline and schedule of activities it issued for its ward, state and national congresses.

The APC Caretaker Committee did not however specify the new date the exercise would commence even as it expressed anger over the leakage of the correspondence with the electoral commission over the crucial exercises.

The ruling party, in its initial released timetable, had fixed sale of nomination forms for Ward Congress between July 1 and 7, inauguration of Ward/LGA Congress Screening/Screening Appeal Committees for July 10, 2021, Ward Congress for July 24, Local Government Congress for August 14, 2021 and the State Congress for September 18, 2021.

The correspondence from the party to the electoral commission, dated July 6, 2021 and jointly signed by the Chairman of the CECPC, Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State and Secretary, Senator John James Akpanudoehede, had specifically requested for the withdrawal and rescheduling of the congresses timetable without notifying it of a new date.