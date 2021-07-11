Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Home » Entertainment » Celebrity » Breaking: Popular Nigerian singer, Sound Sultan, is dead

Breaking: Popular Nigerian singer, Sound Sultan, is dead

Younews Ng July 11, 2021 Celebrity, Entertainment, Investigation, Music, News, Press Release Leave a comment 100 Views

Popular rapper, Olanrewaju Fasasi, popularly known as Sound Sultan, is dead.

It was reported in May 2021 that the singer was battling with Angioimmunoblastic T-cell Lymphoma in the United States of America.

The information was disclosed in a signed statement by Dr. Kayode Fasasi for the family.

The statement reads: “Olanrewaju Abdul-Ganiu Fasasi,

“November 27, 1976 – July, 11, 2021.

“It is with heavy heart that we announce the passing of multitalented veteran singer rapper, songwriter, Olanrewaju Fasasi aka SoundSultan.

“He passed away at the age of 44, following a hard fought battle with Angioimmunoblastic T-cell Lymphoma.

“He is survived by his wife, three children and his siblings.

“We his family will appreciate his utmost, privacy as we come with gripe with this tragic loss.”

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Top Pastors Absent At T.B Joshua’s Burial

Top Nigerian pastors and religious leaders were absent as the founder of Synagogue Church of ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.