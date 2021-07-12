Breaking: Kingdom wins Nigerian idol season 6

Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
July 12, 2021

Kingdom Kroseide has emerged winner of Nigerian Idol season 6 competition.

He defeated Francis Atela in the final of the competition.

The competition, which started in March 2021, was hosted by media personality, IK Osakioduwa with superstar singer Seyi Shay, creative entrepreneur, Obi Asika and celebrity DJ, Sose as Judges.

Kindgom’s win entitles him to N30 million cash prize, a brand new SUV, 6 track EP recording deal, 3 music videos, an all-expense-paid trip to Seychelles and a weekend getaway to Dubai for two.

Other gifts for Kingdom include a wide range of Tecno products, Bigi branded refrigerator plus 1 year of Bigi drinks, and a DSTV explora fully installed with premium subscription for 12 months

