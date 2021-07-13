IPOB denies Simon Ekpa as Nnamdi Kanu’s successor

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has debunked report that Simon Ekpa has been appointed to succeed its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in operating Radio Biafra.

The group’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful explained that Ekpa was appointed as one of Radio Biafra’s broadcasters and not to succeed Kanu.

Powerful made this known in a statement, adding that Kanu will soon be free to continue his Biafra agitation.

He said “IPOB ably led by our indomitable leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, wish to confirm the directive by our Leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, that Mazi Simon Ekpa, an illustrious son of Biafra be included among the broadcasters on the Radio Biafra platform.

“We, therefore, wish to also debunk the fake information and falsehood making the rounds that Mazi Simon Ekpa had been appointed to take over Radio Biafra or the Interim Leader of IPOB.

“Mazi Simon Ekpa is only one of the many broadcasters on Radio Biafra whose immense contributions to the struggle are recognised. Nobody has been appointed to take over from our leader because he will soon be out to continue with the liberation movement.

“We want to reiterate that IPOB is a united, formidable and well-structured family that even in the absence of our Leader the operations of our movement runs effortlessly on a well-established structure. The Directorate of State, (DOS) is fully in charge of the affairs in IPOB worldwide and therefore no vacuum exists concerning the day to day running of this great movement.