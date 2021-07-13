Police waves aside Chidinnma’s recant as Afterthought

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, has described the new claims by Chidinma Ojukwu, the suspected killer of the Chief Executive Officer of Super TV, Usifo Ataga, as an afterthought.

In a trending video interview conducted by Crime Fighters television programme, the 21-year-old claimed that she found Ataga’s corpse after returning to the service apartment where both of them lodged at Lekki, Lagos State.

This is different from the confession of the suspect when she was paraded at the police command headquarters, where she admitted to stabbing the 50-year-old in the neck with a knife after a disagreement.

A report on Tuesday morning by quoted Lagos Police Boss Odumosu as saying in response to Chidinma’s latest claims: “That is the trait of an active criminal; she was here, we recorded her. The night she was arrested, we recorded her at the state CIID, even the lady that rented the place to her, we recorded her and we have all that. If she now has an afterthought, investigation will prove that.”

Here are Chidinma’s new claims as broadcast by Crime Fighters: “Before I was leaving, he stood up to lock the door, but when I got in, I was knocking, and when there was no answer, I opened and the door was already opened, as it wasn’t locked; the duvet and pillow were on the floor.

“The couch was facing the door and the bed was stained with blood already. The floor where he was filled with blood and then music and TV were on. The room was already disarranged like someone broke in, then I saw him on the floor.

“I didn’t know what to do, so I took my things with his things and left. I was afraid; I didn’t know if I had raised the alarm, they would have arrested me for doing it because I and him were just the only people in the room.

“I just left; I was packing my things to leave, then I noticed that my clothes were stained, so I changed to another. I took the bag that contained his ID and documents like bank statements. So, I just packed them and put them into the nylon and left.

“I just did it; it is not like I had something to do with his death. I never had anything to do with his death.”