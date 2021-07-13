Super TV Boss, Ataga had marital problems with his wife – Chidinma

Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Younews Ng July 13, 2021 Celebrity, Crime, News, Press Release Leave a comment 75 Views

The University of Lagos, UNILAG student, Chidinma Ojukwu, who allegedly killed Usifo Ataga, the CEO of SuperTV, has disclosed that Ataga when he was alive had marital problems with his wife.

Chidinma said the man had some problems with his wife and told her he was in his marriage to cater for his children.

The 21-year-old lady disclosed this in a recent interview .

She described the deceased as a busy man who was quick to anger.

“He was actually a busy person but at a point, I found out that he lies a lot just to be able to have sex with young girls.

“He wasn’t having a good marriage either because I noticed he had issues with his wife. They had a marital crisis and he was there only for the kids,” she said.

She however denied having a sum of N10 million in her account, saying she only had N400,000 to N500,000 in her account

