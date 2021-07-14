3 die as traders, military men clash at Ladipo Market Lagos

A businessman, identified only as Felix, aka Tiger, and two other yet-to-be-identified traders have been shot dead by military officers during a clash with union members and traders at the Aguiyi Ironsi International Trade Centre, in the Paramo area of Ladipo Market, Lagos State.

YOU NEWS learnt that a military officer and his orderly visited the market on Tuesday to change the spare part he bought from a trader.

On their way out, some union members, who were at the entrance of the market, reportedly demanded payment of N200 from them for gate pass.

It was learnt that the request infuriated the military men and in the process, an argument ensued between them and the union members.

The union members allegedly beat the military man and his orderly, adding that the soldiers mobilised three other personnel, who allegedly shot the victims to death.

Three person said to have been killed and many others injured when traders and men in military uniform clashed at the Ladipo area of Oshodi, Lagos State.

But the spokesman for Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, denied the claim, saying only one person died, during the clash.

Witnesses said during the clash which led to pandemonium and stampede, it was learnt that a Toyota Hilux vehicle was set ablaze.

Gabkwet told journalists that, “Firstly, NAF personnel did not kill anyone. Moreover, it was one person that died not three. The information we have at the moment is that the NAF operatives who are attached to OPs MESA received a distress call that a soldier was having an issue with a debtor..

So, they moved in to restore peace but as soon as some of the traders saw them, they started attacking them. They threw stones at them and destroyed the windscreen of the patrol vehicle. They attacked a soldier and seized his pistol. So, the Army soldier who was having issues with a debtor trader managed to retrieve the seized pistol and fired a shot in order to free himself and the operatives from the crowd. It was that gunshot that killed one of the traders.

“Two of our operatives sustained injuries. The information we have at the moment is that our men acted professionally and were only in the market to ensure peace giving the economic importance of the market to Lagos state and our country as a whole,” Gabkwet said