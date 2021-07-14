3 Nigeria media, 19 others get $2.1m Google project funding

Three Nigeria media organisations, Ripples Nigeria, Stears News Limited and Naij.com are among 22 successful recipients for the Google News Initiative’s second Middle East, Turkey and Africa Innovation Challenge.

The recipients were selected from 329 applications from 35 countries who responded to an open call for applications in February after a rigorous review, a round of interviews and a final jury selection process.

“Today, we’re announcing $2.1 million in funding to projects and initiatives in 14 different countries. Recipients include startups and online-only media platforms alongside some of the bigger names in news across the region, and cover topics ranging from audience development to virtual reality storytelling,” Google said in a statement on Tuesday.

Priority was given to projects that reflect and demonstrate a commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion in the news industry.